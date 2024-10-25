Earlier this year, singer Lily Allen joined OnlyFans (with support from her Stranger Things-starring husband) after learning about her five-star rating on WikiFeet. It turned out to be a wise financial decision.

In response to an X (formerly Twitter) user who attempted to shame her for selling feet pics, Allen replied, “imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Allen’s most-streamed songs on Spotify are “Somewhere Only We Know” (358 million), “Smile” (356 million), and “F*ck You” (322 million). As for OnlyFans, $10/month gets you 55 pics. Her profile’s bio: “Just dipping my toes in.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg declined to show his toes (and another part of his body) on OnlyFans, out of deference for his wife. “The only part that regrets it is my friend down there,” the rapper said on Watch What Happens Live. “He said that hundred million, he would have been able to spend untaxed. But I told him, ‘It’s not your decision. I’m not thinking with the little head this time. I want to think with the big head, and you’re not getting any of this.'”