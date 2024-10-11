Indiecast Dips Into The Mailbag

Steven welcomes Ian back to America after his trip to London. Ian regales us with tales of fish and chips-eating and musicals-watching, and then Steven lurches into a quick Sportscast about annoying NFL teams from New York City. (Sorry, New Jersey!) The guys also discuss their plans to see Foxing (Ian) and MJ Lenderman (Steven) this weekend, and the latest status of Ian’s Fantasy Albums Draft.

In the mailbag, the guys answer questions about the current state of Bandcamp, the best musical guests on The Simpsons, the best decade for music, and the artists the guys can’t believe they haven’t seen live yet.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian stumps for veteran singer-songwriter Fred Thomas and Steven recommends the latest from the shape-shifting LA band Peel Dream Magazine.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 210 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.