Indiecast Discusses The Matty Healy/Taylor Swift Rumors

Every week, Steven and Ian make it their business to talk about the latest news in indie rock. This week, however, we don’t do that. Instead, we made the least indie-rock episode of Indiecast ever.

The most indie topic on the docket is the rumored relationship between Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy. Is this (alleged) relationship too annoying even for us? And what does it mean for two superstars to “date” anyway? Does exchanging texts constitute a romantic hookup? Are they going to get frozen yogurt together on the fly?

From there we move on to the Ed Sheeran copyright lawsuit concerning the supposed similarity of his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On.” (We recorded before the verdict came down in Ed’s favor.) If you have heard the songs you have can probably tell that they sort of sound alike. But does that constitute a rip-off? Can you really copyright a vibe? Doesn’t all new music in some way riff on the old?

Finally, we get to the most important topic: Aerosmith, yay or nay? We ponder the legacy of this gross, ridiculous, and occasionally great (for four years in in the 1970s) group as they announce their reunion tour.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the singer-songwriter Greg Mendez while Steven pays tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot, who died this week at age 84.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 137 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com