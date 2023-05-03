Are Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Really Dating?

March was so relatively tame for Taylor Swift, at least in hindsight. She launched her largely unprecedented and insanely impressive The Eras Tour on March 17. Everyone was under the impression she was still dating Joe Alwyn, as she had been for the better part of the last six years, and maybe she was at that point. Among the first songs of her three-plus hour set is “Cruel Summer,” in which she sings, “Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes.” And Swift has probably been in a perpetual state of eye-rolling since reports first broke of her and Alwyn’s split on April 8.
According to People, on April 10, Alwyn and Swift had broken up “a few weeks” before Entertainment Tonight‘s initial report because of “differences in their personalities” and Alwyn struggling “with Taylor’s level of fame and attention from the public.”
So naturally the public is paying even more attention to Swift and speculating over who she might be involved with now. One person perfectly resurfaced an alleged 2014 tweet from Swift reading, “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.”
Fast forward to Wednesday, May 3, and The Sun is reporting that Swift is dating The 1975’s Matty Healy. They claim “the pair are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee” this weekend, as Swift is prepared to perform three The Eras Tour shows there.
The British tabloid cites an unnamed source “close to Taylor” as saying, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but timings just didn’t work out.”
They continued, “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again.”
“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.
Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”
The validity of these rumors is anyone’s guess — she has also been at the center of unverified rumors linking her to Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso (as noted by Page Six and Rolling Stone) — but we saw a glimpse of Healy’s admiration for Swift in January when she was a surprise performer at The 1975’s O2 Arena tour stop in London.
Healy thought so highly of Swift that he bailed on his then-nightly tour ritual of making out with fans in the crowd:
"I'm not gonna kiss anyone tonight. Not in front of Taylor Swift. Not when the queen is here."
Minds were blown when Healy revealed mid-concert in Australia last month that he really did inspire the rat in Flushed Away, but this? This is too much.