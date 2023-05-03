Are Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Really Dating?

March was so relatively tame for Taylor Swift, at least in hindsight. She launched her largely unprecedented and insanely impressive The Eras Tour on March 17. Everyone was under the impression she was still dating Joe Alwyn, as she had been for the better part of the last six years, and maybe she was at that point. Among the first songs of her three-plus hour set is “Cruel Summer,” in which she sings, “Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes.” And Swift has probably been in a perpetual state of eye-rolling since reports first broke of her and Alwyn’s split on April 8.

According to People, on April 10, Alwyn and Swift had broken up “a few weeks” before Entertainment Tonight‘s initial report because of “differences in their personalities” and Alwyn struggling “with Taylor’s level of fame and attention from the public.”

So naturally the public is paying even more attention to Swift and speculating over who she might be involved with now. One person perfectly resurfaced an alleged 2014 tweet from Swift reading, “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.”

Fast forward to Wednesday, May 3, and The Sun is reporting that Swift is dating The 1975’s Matty Healy. They claim “the pair are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee” this weekend, as Swift is prepared to perform three The Eras Tour shows there.

On tomorrow's front page: SUN WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Megastar Taylor Swift is dating another Brit — The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.https://t.co/VYw7USZlXe pic.twitter.com/gqure7m1NR — The Sun (@TheSun) May 3, 2023

The British tabloid cites an unnamed source “close to Taylor” as saying, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but timings just didn’t work out.”

They continued, “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again.”

