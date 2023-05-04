In recent days, Ed Sheeran has had a lot going on. One of the more annoying is surely the lawsuit he’s been facing from the heirs of Ed Townsend, a co-writer of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” In the suit, it is alleged that Sheeran stole elements of the song and used them in his own hit single, 2014’s “Thinking Out Loud.” Now, the trial has concluded and the jury has reached a ruling, The Associated Press reports: He didn’t do it.

Today (May 4), the New York jury shared their conclusion about if “Sheeran proved he didn’t infringe upon the copyright” and they took his side. When the verdict was delivered and the two-week trial came to a close, Sheeran “briefly put his hands over his face in relief before standing and hugging his lawyer.”

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Sheeran said, “The thing with these cases, it’s not usually songwriters that are suing songwriters. I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there’s four chords primarily that are used and there’s eight notes. And we work with what we’ve got, with doing that.”

Sheeran was so frustrated by the lawsuit that he recently said of potentially being found guilty, “If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping. I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

