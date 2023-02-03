We would not have a podcast if not for our listeners. So we like to make sure that they are included in the discourse in each episode via our Mailbag segment. And in this episode, we go even deeper into the bag.

Our listeners did not disappoint. We learned, for instance, that one popular indie rock band apparently does hot yoga! We also delved into the prospects for a TV On The Radio revival, the best music message boards in which to lurk, and what contemporary artists will still be making great music in their 80s, like John Cale with the recent Mercy.

Before the Mailbag, we bantered about the recent album by Lil Yachty, Let’s Start Here, and the history of rappers engaging with psychedelic rock. Is it possible that the only genre that matters for listeners ages 16 to 24 is “music that sounds good when you are on drugs”? After that we parsed the latest class of nominees for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, which looks especially loaded this year. (Kate Bush seems like a lock, while Steve is hoping that Warren Zevon can sneak in the back door of the Rock Hall.) Finally, we pay tribute to the late great Tom Verlaine of Television, who passed away this week at the age of 73.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian reps for the latest Ladytron record, Time’s Arrow, while Steve enthuses about his favorite album of recent weeks, the jangle rock gem Dead Meat by British band The Tubs.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 124 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com