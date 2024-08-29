The news that Oasis fans thought would never come arrived earlier this week, when the band announced they would be reuniting for a 2025 tour, Oasis Live ’25.

Naturally, this has some folks wondering if this reunion could extend to a new Oasis album, which would be the band’s first since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul. Well, Liam Gallagher seems to have already answered that question.

As NME notes, fans have recently taken notice of an April 2024 tweet from Gallagher. A fan wrote, “So when does the recording of the next Oasis album start? I’m assuming that’s why Noel scrapped his acoustic album for a Rock n Roll album,” and Gallagher responded, “November.”

Before the reunion news, most people who saw that probably assumed Gallagher was being sarcastic, but his response takes on a different tone now that the band is officially getting back together.

Beyond that, a few hours ago, the band announced that “due to unprecedented demand,” they added three new UK tour dates: Manchester on July 16, London on July 30, and Edinburgh on August 12. Find the updated list of upcoming dates below.