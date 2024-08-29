Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2024

Every month, Uproxx cultural critic Steven Hyden makes an unranked list of his favorite music-related items released during this period — songs, albums, books, films, you name it.

1. Sturgill Simpson at Outside Lands, August 11 I’ve already sung the praises of Sturgill Simpson’s first album of the Johnny Blue Skies era. But the live show looks to be even better. The new songs from Passage du Desir — so sad and beautiful on the record — sound positively sparkling on stage, though the way Sturgill’s guitar interplays with Laur Joamets ultimately transforms his entire catalog, taking it from traditionalist country (or, in the case of Sound & Fury, stoner boogie rock) directly into super sweet Allman Brothers terrain. This is flat out one of the best bands on the road right now, and I can’t wait to see them in person next month. 2. Wishy, Triple Seven This Indianapolis band works with some very well-worn elements. They have a lot of shoegaze in their music, and a lot of alt-rock in their music. Many bands do this at the moment. But I actually think that makes this record more impressive. Because Wishy draws on these elements better than 99.9 percent of contemporary bands I’ve heard. And that’s because the songs are just really, really good. So many bands like this over-rely on the sonic trappings of shoegaze. Am I using the right gear? Do I have the right tones? But they don’t have the tunes. Meanwhile Triple Seven actually feels like an album that would have come out on Matador in 1994 and spin off three or four MTV hits.

3. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Woodlands We are now entering the “wily and dependable” veterans section of this column. Let’s start with Welch and Rawlings, who are about as close to “money in the bank” as there is in the Americana business. What if I told you that Woodlands represents a bold departure in which Gillian Welch takes up rapping and David Rawlings locates his inner Wes Borland? You would laugh because such a scenario is preposterous! That sounds exactly like a Gillian Welch and David Rawlings record, all understated Dust Bowl vocals and tasty acoustic guitar licks, and it’s a quite good one at that. 4. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Wild God This on the other hand isn’t exactly the sort of album Nick Cave has made lately. His records in the past 10 years have tended toward the morose (even for him) and orchestrated, a kind of grief-choked chamber music. It’s quality work, but Cave’s old rock ‘n’ roll swagger was missed. On Wild God, thankfully, he recovers some of that, though the more sobering perspective of his recent music remains.

5. Ray LaMontagne, Long Way Home I enjoy this person’s records. I own six of his albums, including this one. I have never written about him until now because … I don’t really have much to say? I would never make the case that he’s an under-appreciated genius. He’s basically a journeyman singer-songwriter. But he’s really solid at making retro-sounding pop-folk tunes in the style of Harvest era Neil Young and his fellow compatriots in the CSNY universe. Long Way Home doesn’t set the world on fire but it’s also extremely listenable in a genre where a lot of artists kind of blur together. (Feel free to put this quote on a sticker for the next record!) 6. Futurebirds, Easy Company I’ve been listening to this band for almost 15 years, going back to their excellent 2010 release Hampton’s Lullaby. Back then they were situated on the My Morning Jacket wing of the alt-country family tree. In the time since, they have moved in a more conventionally folky direction. Working with producer Brad Cook — the go-to guy for sonically rich Americana records — Futurebirds have deepened their songwriting and reiterated their rock-solid durability.