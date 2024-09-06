Indiecast On MJ Lenderman And King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Steven begins today’s episode by apologizing to Ian and the Sum 41 fan community for his recent disrespectful comments on the pod — new information has come to light that made him rethink his snarkiness. Then there is a short Sportscast about the new NFL season, and more despair from Steven about the state of his fantasy albums draft team.

The guys then pivot to the new MJ Lenderman album out today, Manning Fireworks. It’s Steven’s favorite record of the year, and Ian likes it, too, though not as much. Steven also recounts seeing King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard live for the first time this week, which made clear just how huge that band is.

In the mailbag, they address emails about the worst contracts in music history and whether they “yay or nay” the band Girls.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the emo band Floral Tattoo while Steven stumps for a new book by The Hold Steady’s Franz Nicolay.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 205 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.