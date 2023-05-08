Sum 41 Is Breaking Up After 27 Years Of Being Beloved Pop-Punk Icons

Back in 1996, Sum 41 formed (although they were called Kaspir then). A few years later, they dropped their debut album, 2001’s All Killer No Filler. The Canadian rockers saw immediate success with their signature song “Fat Lip,” as well as “In Too Deep,” currently their most-streamed song on Spotify with over 400 million plays.

They’ve consistently put out other albums and singles since then, but now, it’s almost over: Today (May 8), Sum 41 announced they are breaking up.

The band shared the news on social media today, noting that while they are “disbanding,” they’re gonna tie a few loose ends first: tour dates and a new album.

Read their full statement below.