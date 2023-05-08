Sum 41 Is Breaking Up After 27 Years Of Being Beloved Pop-Punk Icons

Back in 1996, Sum 41 formed (although they were called Kaspir then). A few years later, they dropped their debut album, 2001’s All Killer No Filler. The Canadian rockers saw immediate success with their signature song “Fat Lip,” as well as “In Too Deep,” currently their most-streamed song on Spotify with over 400 million plays.
They’ve consistently put out other albums and singles since then, but now, it’s almost over: Today (May 8), Sum 41 announced they are breaking up.
The band shared the news on social media today, noting that while they are “disbanding,” they’re gonna tie a few loose ends first: tour dates and a new album.
Read their full statement below.
“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.
Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.
For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf*ks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.
Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”
— Sum 41 (@Sum41) May 8, 2023