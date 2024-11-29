Indiecast On The New Kendrick Lamar Album

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode with a quick (actually kind of long!) “yay or nay” segment on Thanksgiving food. Does anyone actually like turkey? Let’s find out! After a quick Plug-cast on the yacht rock doc that Steven worked on, the guys confirm that Steven finally won an Fantasy Albums Draft thanks to the latest Father John Misty record.

From there, they talk about the “surprise” Kendrick Lamar album that dropped last week, GNX, and what it means for the man’s overall legacy. They also discuss the latest Coachella lineup and whether the festival is finally cooked. In the mailbag, they do an update on the “Dudes Rock!” QB conversation.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new Tegan And Sara documentary and Steven recommends the latest record from Office Culture.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 217 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.