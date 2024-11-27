Los Angeles has a lot to celebrate. First, the Dodgers won the World Series. Then, Kendrick Lamar released a surprise new album, GNX, featuring many of the city’s rising underground rappers, including Dody 6, Wallie The Sensei, and Lefty Gunplay. The latter was a guest on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he discussed working with Kendrick on “TV Off.” He also teased a deluxe version of GNX.

When asked by host Bootleg Kev if there was more stuff he cut to the “TV Off” beat, Lefty replied, “Yeah, I rapped on that beat. Got some stuff… I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out.”

A release date for GNX (Deluxe) is unclear.

You can watch the interview here.

A few months before GNX came out, Lamar spoke with SZA for Harper’s Bazaar. When he was asked about crying in public, Lamar replied, “The first time I allowed it to happen is documented, actually, onstage [in 2011] when Dre and Snoop and the whole West Coast was out, and they was like, ‘This is the torch that we were handing off.’ Dre passed me the torch, and a burst of energy just came out and I had to let it flow,” he said. “My tears is all on the internet. And now I look back and I love that moment. I love that that happened. Because it showed me in real time expressing myself and seeing all the work that I put forth actually come to life in that moment.”