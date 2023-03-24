Indiecast Reviews Albums By Yves Tumor and Black Country, New Road

In this week’s episode, Ian and I discuss two recent adventurous indie albums: Yves Tumor’s Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), which I like more than Ian; and Black Country, New Road‘s Live At Bush Hall, which Ian likes more than me. Listen to us fail to persuade the other to our respective causes!

But before that, we dive into how the battle between The Cure and Ticketmaster assess the pioneering goth-rockers’ robust popularity on the road in 2023. We also discuss the utility of SXSW in terms of breaking bands and whether an artist can actually “quiet quit” on stage or if that’s just a fancy way of saying that you stunk up the joint. Finally, there’s a discussion of my recent column about the best debut albums ever, in which Ian tells me which ones I missed.

In Recommendation Corner, I talk up the new EP by power pop punkers Dazy, OTHERBODY, while Ian stumps for Hua Hsu’s hit memoir Stay True.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.