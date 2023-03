Between issues with Taylor Swift’s tour and fees that have drawn the attention of Joe Biden, Ticketmaster is not the most esteemed company in the music and live entertainment world right now. Most recently, they upset fans of The Cure, as the band intentionally priced tickets for their tour inexpensively, but with Ticketmaster fees, fans ended up paying about double what the band intended.

Robert Smith isn’t taking this lying down, as he has hopped on Twitter to transparently express how upset and annoyed he is by this situation. Now he has offered some updates since his initial posts, in which he reveals he’s been looking for answers.

In the first of his tweets shared last night (March 15), Smith wrote, “I AM AS SICKENED AS YOU ALL ARE BY TODAY’S TICKETMASTER ‘FEES’ DEBACLE. TO BE VERY CLEAR: THE ARTIST HAS NO WAY TO LIMIT THEM. I HAVE BEEN ASKING HOW THEY ARE JUSTIFIED. IF I GET ANYTHING COHERENT BY WAY OF AN ANSWER I WILL LET YOU ALL KNOW. X.”

In two additional tweets, he addressed scalpers, writing, “I HAVE BEEN TOLD: StubHub has pulled listings in all markets except NY, Chicago, Denver (IE. CITIES IN STATES THAT HAVE LAWS PROTECTING SCALPERS). PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM THE SCALPERS – THERE ARE STILL TICKETS AVAILABLE – IT IS JUST A VERY SLOW PROCESS… X,” and, “I WILL BE BACK IF I GET ANYTHING SERIOUS ON THE TM FEES… IN THE MEANTIME, I AM COMPELLED TO NOTE DOWN MY OBVIOUS RECURRING ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM THOUGHT… THAT IF NO-ONE BOUGHT FROM SCALPERS… THEN… X.”

