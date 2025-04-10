Oasis aren’t the only Britpop legends getting the gang back together this year. Pulp have announced a new album, their first since We Love Life 24 years ago. It’s called More, and in an accompanying statement, the group’s ever-stylish frontman Jarvis Cocker explained how it came together.

“Well: when we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called ‘Hymn Of The North’ during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena,” he wrote. “This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from the last century.”

Cocker continued, “It was written & performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided & abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process. This album is dedicated to Steve Mackey [the former Pulp bassist who died in 2023]. This is the best that we can do. Thanks for listening.”

You can listen to first single “Spike Island” above, and check out More’s album cover and tracklist below.