Oasis aren’t the only Britpop legends getting the gang back together this year. Pulp have announced a new album, their first since We Love Life 24 years ago. It’s called More, and in an accompanying statement, the group’s ever-stylish frontman Jarvis Cocker explained how it came together.
“Well: when we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called ‘Hymn Of The North’ during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena,” he wrote. “This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from the last century.”
Cocker continued, “It was written & performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided & abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process. This album is dedicated to Steve Mackey [the former Pulp bassist who died in 2023]. This is the best that we can do. Thanks for listening.”
You can listen to first single “Spike Island” above, and check out More’s album cover and tracklist below.
Pulp’s More Album Cover Artwork
Pulp’s More Tracklist
1. “Spike Island”
2. “Tina”
3. “Grown Ups”
4. “Slow Jam”
5. “Farmers Market”
6. “My Sex”
7. “Got To Have Love”
8. “Background Noise”
9. “Partial Eclipse”
10. “Hymn Of The North”
11. “A Sunset”
More is out 6/6 via Rough Trade. Find more information here.