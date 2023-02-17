Skrillex is making his big comeback this year. His new album Quest For Fire is finally out, and it’s his first in nine years. He already released loads of compelling singles with exciting collaborators; “Real Spring” had Bladee, “Way Back” had PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Xena” had Nai Barghouti, and there’s even more on the record.

Quest For Fire is a dynamic adventure through and through, especially with the track “Ratata,” which features Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo. From the kickoff, the track is sensory-overload; the beat vibrates and buzzes and the flows are quick and full of quips.

Skrillex is going to be taking over Madison Square Garden in New York City alongside Fred Again.. and Four Tet. It’s taking place tomorrow, February 18. In January, Skrillex and Fred Again.. released their collaborative song “Rumble,” which also featured Flowdan.

About his comeback, Skrillex clarified on Twitter, “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off,’ rightfully so,” he wrote. “Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice, especially my projects/career.”

He continued: “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.”

