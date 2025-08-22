Sombr is emerging as a star, with a profile big enough to land a Tonight Show performance slot.

It’s all coming together as he releases his new album, I Barely Know Her, today (August 22). Among the highlights is “Crushing,” an immediately catchy pop-rock number that’s a little The Killers-esque.

Sombr talked about new music in a recent interview, saying:

“There’s always a part of having ‘hits’ that puts pressure on you, but I try to block that out. Every time I’m feeling it, I remember why I got into it and why I made those songs [‘Undressed’ and ‘Back To Friends’]. I didn’t make them to have hits; I made them because I was feeling something and I needed an escape. I needed to pour my thoughts and feelings out, and when I put them out, I received so many messages and people telling me after shows that the music has been therapeutic for them, which is exactly what it was for me.”

Listen to “Crushing” above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.