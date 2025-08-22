Sombr is emerging as a star, with a profile big enough to land a Tonight Show performance slot.
It’s all coming together as he releases his new album, I Barely Know Her, today (August 22). Among the highlights is “Crushing,” an immediately catchy pop-rock number that’s a little The Killers-esque.
Sombr talked about new music in a recent interview, saying:
“There’s always a part of having ‘hits’ that puts pressure on you, but I try to block that out. Every time I’m feeling it, I remember why I got into it and why I made those songs [‘Undressed’ and ‘Back To Friends’]. I didn’t make them to have hits; I made them because I was feeling something and I needed an escape. I needed to pour my thoughts and feelings out, and when I put them out, I received so many messages and people telling me after shows that the music has been therapeutic for them, which is exactly what it was for me.”
Listen to “Crushing” above and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour
09/21/2025 — Saint Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival 2025
09/22/2025 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
09/24/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/26/2025 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
09/28/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
09/29/2025 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
09/30/2025 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/02/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/03/2025 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/05/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/06/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/08/2025 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/09/2025 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/10/2025 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/12/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/13/2025 — Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln
10/15/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/17/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
10/18/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20/2025 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/21/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/24/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Shadowbox SoDo
10/25/2025 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/27/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
10/28/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
10/29/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
10/31/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/01/2025 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona
11/02/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/05/2025 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/06/2025 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/02/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
12/04/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Festival Hall Melbourne
12/06/2025 — Ballarat, VIC @ Spilt Milk Festival
12/07/2025 — Perth, WA @ Spilt Milk Festival
12/09/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion
12/11/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Fortitude Music Hall
12/13/2025 — Canberra, ACT @ Spilt Milk Festival
12/14/2025 — Gold Coast, QLD @ Spilt Milk Festival
02/10/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/11/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
02/13/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
02/15/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
02/16/2026 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
02/18/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
02/19/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
02/20/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
02/22/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
02/24/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riviera
02/25/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
02/27/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/02/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/04/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
03/05/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/06/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB
03/08/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/12/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/13/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/15/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/16/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
I Barely Know Her is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.