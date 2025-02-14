Indiecast Discuss The Super Bowl Halftime Show And Rock Hall Nominees

Steven and Ian begin this week by discussing their Valentine’s Day plans and plotting a potential Love Is Blind-cast. Then Steven formally congratulates Ian on the Philadelphia Eagles’ beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and sort of makes amends for all of his Nick Sirianni slander. From there they break down the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and discuss the polarized reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s performance. In the Fantasy Albums Draft update, they discuss new albums from Bartees Strange and Horsegirl. Finally, they wrap with an overview of the 2025 slate of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out the Australian Skeleten and Steven stumps for a benefit EP from Big Thief.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 226 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.