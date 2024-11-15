Indiecast Talk About The End Of Pitchfork Fest And The Rise Of Mk.gee

This week, the guys recorded Indiecast a few days early, so they apologize in advance for missing any potential indie news. Steven was off to NYC for the film festival premiere of Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary — which he worked on as story producer — ahead of streaming on HBO/Max on November 29. After a brief conversation about yacht rock, the guys talk about the exodus on social media to Bluesky and how the new-ish app feels like a Christian rock alternative to Twitter.

Then they hash out an unfortunate trend: The end of Pitchfork Fest. They share memories of the festival and discuss how it was like a convention for music writers. From there, they review the recent Grammy nominations, some truly weird picks for Best New Artist, and some surprisingly good picks for Best Alternative Album. Finally, they discuss the meteoric rise of the indie-adjacent singer-songwriter Mk.gee and whether it annoys Alex G.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the Chicago emo band Bottom Bracket and Steven recommends the LA post-punk quartet Bondo.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 215 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com