Indiecast Talks Vampire Weekend And American Football

Today’s episode begins with Steven and Ian dipping into Sportscast discourse about the Olympics and Jordan Love’s recent historic NFL contract. After that, they delve into the week’s new releases, which include a Smashing Pumpkins album not even Steven and Ian care about and an Ian fantasy draft pick that might have been a reach. They also talk about the recently announced American Football tribute album, and Steven’s experience seeing Vampire Weekend live this week.

In the mailbag, the guys answer questions about the validity of predetermined “farewell” albums and their feelings about Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy in light of a new greatest hits album for FJM.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes the Swedish emo band I Love Your Style while Steven talks about retro country singer Charley Crockett.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 200 here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com.