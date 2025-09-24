Indigo De Souza And Mothé Try Not To Overthink On ‘Serious’

Indigo De Souza is fresh off the release of her latest album, Precipice, in July. But, she has some more business to attend to. She expanded her tour, adding new shows with support from Mothé, and to mark the occasion today (September 24), they have shared a new collaboration, “Serious.”

In a statement, De Souza says of the song:

“Serious is a reflection on overthinking — and trying not to! Reminders to myself, and from people I love, to loosen the tight grip I’m often holding internally.​ Life is a heavy experience, so it’s important to make time for letting loose!​ This song is about that moment when you decide you don’t care who’s watching, you’re just going to dance with your whole heart. It’s about trusting joy.​ I absolutely loved singing this song with my friend Mothé. They have such a beautiful voice and they are so fun to write with. I am grateful to have made this song with them, and really excited to hopefully sing it a few times on the tour we have coming up!​”

Listen to “Serious” above and De Souza’s upcoming tour dates below.