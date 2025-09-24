Indigo De Souza And Mothé Try Not To Overthink On ‘Serious’

Indigo De Souza is fresh off the release of her latest album, Precipice, in July. But, she has some more business to attend to. She expanded her tour, adding new shows with support from Mothé, and to mark the occasion today (September 24), they have shared a new collaboration, “Serious.”
In a statement, De Souza says of the song:
“Serious is a reflection on overthinking — and trying not to! Reminders to myself, and from people I love, to loosen the tight grip I’m often holding internally. Life is a heavy experience, so it’s important to make time for letting loose! This song is about that moment when you decide you don’t care who’s watching, you’re just going to dance with your whole heart. It’s about trusting joy. I absolutely loved singing this song with my friend Mothé. They have such a beautiful voice and they are so fun to write with. I am grateful to have made this song with them, and really excited to hopefully sing it a few times on the tour we have coming up!”
Listen to “Serious” above and De Souza’s upcoming tour dates below.
Indigo De Souza’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/18/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre ^
10/19/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
10/22/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
10/23/2025 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club ^
10/25/2025 — Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall ^
10/26/2025 — Boston, MA @ The Royale ^
10/27/2025 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
10/30/2025 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson ^
11/02/2025 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^
11/05/2025 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
11/08/2025 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival
03/03/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/04/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
03/05/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
03/06/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/07/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
03/09/2026 — Portland, OR @ Revolution
03/10/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
03/11/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood
03/13/2026 — Boise, ID @ The Shrine
03/14/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/16/2026 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
^ with mothé
Precipice is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.