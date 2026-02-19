Tempe, Arizona’s Innings Festival occupies a unique space in the festival world thanks to its combination of music and appearances from baseball legends. The 2026 edition goes down this weekend from February 20 to 22 at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park, and the lineup is a winner.

On the music side, headlining on Friday are Mumford & Sons, and also on the lineup are Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Grouplove, Peach Pit, OK Go, Marcy Playground, Congress The Band, and Tyler Ballgame (a perfect booking, by the way). Saturday is led by Twenty One Pilots, along with Cage The Elephant, Lord Huron, The Fray, Dashboard Confessional, Silversun Pickups, Deer Tick, Vertical Horizon, Catie Turner, and The Backfires. Finally, closing out on Sunday are Blink-182, Sublime, Public Enemy, Big Boi, Switchfoot, Bowling For Soup, Eve 6, Artikal Sound System, Common People, and The Ramona Flowers.

As for the baseball players, on the poster are Ryan Dempster, Jake Peavy, Torii Hunter, Jessica Mendoza, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, Dontrelle Willis, Chris Sabo, Eric Karros, Miguel Montero, Shawon Dunston, and Mark Grace.

Given that the festival is this weekend and the lineup has been out for a while now, it’s definitely short notice trying to get in now. The good news, though, is that some tickets are still available on the festival website.