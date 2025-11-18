Today (November 18) has been big for music festival lineup reveals. Kilby Block Party unveiled its 2026 roster and so did Welcome To Rockville. Also on that list is Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival, hosted just outside of Des Moines in St. Charles.
Headlining the four-day fest, which runs from July 30 to August 2 next year, are Katseye, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, and Kali Uchis. Also featured are Jessie Murph, Geese, Wet Leg, Suki Waterhouse, Beabadoobee, Ashnikko, Audrey Nuna, Jane Remover, Frost Children, Porch Light, Muna, Snow Strippers, Paris Paloma, Sofia Isella, Saint Avangeline, The Format, Santigold, CMAT, Waylon Wyatt, Amble, Julia Wolf, Young Miko , Audrey Hobert, Samia, and Haute & Freddy.
Those interested can sign up now to receive a pre-sale code via the festival website. The pre-sale starts November 20 at 11 a.m. CT, followed by the general on-sale on November 21 at 11 a.m. CT. The fest also boasts a “90 Degree Guarantee,” meaning if it’s 90 degrees or hotter outside, ticketholders can receive a refund.
Check out the daily lineup below.
Hinterland Music Festival 2026 Day-By-Day Lineup
Thursday, July 30
Katseye
Beabadoobee
Ashnikko
Audrey Nuna
Jane Remover
Frost Children
Porch Light
Friday, July 31
Lorde
Muna
Snow Strippers
Paris Paloma
Sofia Isella
Saint Avangeline
Saturday, August 1
Mumford & Sons
Jessie Murph
The Format
Santigold
CMAT
Waylon Wyatt
Amble
Julia Wolf
Sunday, August 2
Kali Uchis
Young Miko
Geese
Wet Leg
Suki Waterhouse
Audrey Hobert
Samia
Haute & Freddy