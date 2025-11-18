Today (November 18) has been big for music festival lineup reveals. Kilby Block Party unveiled its 2026 roster and so did Welcome To Rockville. Also on that list is Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival, hosted just outside of Des Moines in St. Charles.

Headlining the four-day fest, which runs from July 30 to August 2 next year, are Katseye, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, and Kali Uchis. Also featured are Jessie Murph, Geese, Wet Leg, Suki Waterhouse, Beabadoobee, Ashnikko, Audrey Nuna, Jane Remover, Frost Children, Porch Light, Muna, Snow Strippers, Paris Paloma, Sofia Isella, Saint Avangeline, The Format, Santigold, CMAT, Waylon Wyatt, Amble, Julia Wolf, Young Miko , Audrey Hobert, Samia, and Haute & Freddy.

Those interested can sign up now to receive a pre-sale code via the festival website. The pre-sale starts November 20 at 11 a.m. CT, followed by the general on-sale on November 21 at 11 a.m. CT. The fest also boasts a “90 Degree Guarantee,” meaning if it’s 90 degrees or hotter outside, ticketholders can receive a refund.

Check out the daily lineup below.