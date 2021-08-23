This past weekend, Insane Clown Posse wrapped up their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio. In true ICP fashion, the eye-catching festival saw thousands of Juggalo fans, Steve-O setting his hair on fire, and presumably a ton of Faygo soda. But as ICP closed out the event, member Violent J made a somber announcement.

Violent J took the stage to tell his fans he’s been suffering from heart problems. According to a report from Loudwire, the musician said he has had several procedures to treat Atrial Fibrillation, which is an irregular heart beat, but has continued to experience symptoms.

Because of his health issues, Violent J told his ICP fans that they will embark on a farewell tour across the US. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to put a pause on annual ICP events: