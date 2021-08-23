This past weekend, Insane Clown Posse wrapped up their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio. In true ICP fashion, the eye-catching festival saw thousands of Juggalo fans, Steve-O setting his hair on fire, and presumably a ton of Faygo soda. But as ICP closed out the event, member Violent J made a somber announcement.
Violent J took the stage to tell his fans he’s been suffering from heart problems. According to a report from Loudwire, the musician said he has had several procedures to treat Atrial Fibrillation, which is an irregular heart beat, but has continued to experience symptoms.
Because of his health issues, Violent J told his ICP fans that they will embark on a farewell tour across the US. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to put a pause on annual ICP events:
“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world. We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour. That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every f*cking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan […] I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”