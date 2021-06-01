Nicholas Braun couldn’t discuss the new super-secret season of Succession with British GQ, but he did talk about the time he got sprayed with Faygo at the Gathering of the Juggalos. Next best thing really. It was a few years ago and he was preparing for a role in a “now-canceled movie” in which his character was a fan of Insane Clown Posse. In other words, Cousin Greg was a juggalo. If you’re working that out in ol’ noggin still, you’re not the only one.

Braun flew to Oklahoma City, where that year’s Gathering of the Juggalos festival took place, and embedded himself among the ICP faithful. Martin Freeman could never, ever do this:

After a day of moshing and drinking “the grossest alcohol we could get,” he found himself on stage with a hundred other juggalos for an almost ceremonial experience in which they were all drenched in a soft drink called Faygo – a kind of juggalo baptism.

Braun said that he “felt disgusting. My skin was just layers and layers of soda, dirt, and sweat,” but he only has kind words for juggalos. “They’re kind of sweet,” he added.

You should read the whole British GQ profile, but I singled out this anecdote because: I need to see the footage of Cousin Greg drowning in Detroit’s stickiest soda. It’s not an impossible mission. The Gathering only happened in Oklahoma once, in 2017, so if someone has hours of free time to look for a very tall man on stage with Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, possibly holding a California Pizza Kitchen box, please let me know. Thank you.

(Via British GQ)