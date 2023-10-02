Stevie Nicks revealed that she’s getting her own Barbie doll, with style inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors era — including a black witchy dress and her holding a tambourine. The doll costs $55, as Nicks showed it off at her recent Madison Square Garden show.

The star also talked about the honor in a new interview with USA Today.

“I tend to think all the women in the world would love to have a Barbie made of them, but they know that isn’t going to happen,” Nicks shared. “When I found out, I was really catapulted back to when the first Barbies came out in 1959 and my mom bought me a Barbie.”

Nicks extended her love even further in a new X (formerly Twitter) post. “When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self,” she wrote. “All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Check out her post, which includes photos of the new Nicks Barbie doll, below. Info on where to buy the collector item can be found here.