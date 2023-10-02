stevie nicks
Getty Image
Indie

Stevie Nicks Has Her Very Own Barbie Doll And It’s Straight Out Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumors’ Era

Stevie Nicks revealed that she’s getting her own Barbie doll, with style inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors era — including a black witchy dress and her holding a tambourine. The doll costs $55, as Nicks showed it off at her recent Madison Square Garden show.

The star also talked about the honor in a new interview with USA Today.

“I tend to think all the women in the world would love to have a Barbie made of them, but they know that isn’t going to happen,” Nicks shared. “When I found out, I was really catapulted back to when the first Barbies came out in 1959 and my mom bought me a Barbie.”

Nicks extended her love even further in a new X (formerly Twitter) post. “When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self,” she wrote. “All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Check out her post, which includes photos of the new Nicks Barbie doll, below. Info on where to buy the collector item can be found here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×