Will Fleetwood Mac Tour Again?

After the 2022 death of Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, fans have been wondering: Will Fleetwood Mac ever tour again? At the moment, it appears the answer is “no.”

In a recent interview with Vulture, Stevie Nicks was asked, “The last time Fleetwood Mac performed together was in late 2019. With Christine McVie, your best friend, sadly not with us anymore, do you envision a scenario where the band can ever tour again?” She responded:

“We did go out on the road and do a year-and-a-half tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell. We had a really great time and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility. But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend. When I think about Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Back in February, meanwhile, Mick Fleetwood said, “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”