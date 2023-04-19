Is There A New Drummer On Foo Fighters’ New Album?

Foo Fighters made their grand return today with a brand new song, “Rescued.” After teasing that something major was coming on social media days before, the band have also announced their next album, But Here We Are, will drop this summer.

Last year, the band and fans grappled with the loss of their beloved and talented drummer, Taylor Hawkins. While the news shocked the community, Foo Fighters shared last December that they had plans to return as a group. On top of already scheduling some concerts for this year, their new album will surely keep fans happy.

Some might be wondering, though, whether or not there’ll be a replacement drummer on But Here We Are.

The band’s press release and Spotify info have kept it quite secretive, listing the production credits as just Foo Fighters and Greg Kurstin. Because of this, there’s been some speculation as to whether Hawkins might posthumously have a role on the album, but only time will tell.

If there is a drummer replacement, which they would likely need for their upcoming live shows, the Ask A Music Critic column threw out Josh Freese and Rufus Taylor as potential options, given they performed at the Hawkins tribute concerts.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.