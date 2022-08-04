If there’s a pop album you’ve enjoyed in the past five years or so, there’s a good chance Jack Antonoff was involved in making it; Since 2017, he’s produced for Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, Florence And The Machine, and plenty of others. He also worked with The 1975 on their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and now the band’s Matty Healy has explained what it is that makes Antonoff “so good” as a producer.

In a recent interview, Healy told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about working with Antonoff, saying:

“I think that guy has a reputation for being busy, but I can tell you, he’s just good. He’s so good. What he does is identifies what an artist is really good at or where the truth is coming from. And it’s a bit like, if you think of like a great comedian, the language of, like, sense of humor, they can sense where the humor is in the situation. Jack’s like… he’s like me, you know what I mean? He’s like culture vulture, he’s full of references. He knows his sh*t, man. He understands what artists need at any given moment.”

Check out the interview here or below.