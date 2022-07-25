Newport Folk Festival went down in Rhode Island this weekend and part of the stacked bill was The National. It turned out fans didn’t even have to go to their set to hear one of their songs, though, as an all-star indie lineup came together to cover one of the group’s classic.

Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers was also performing at the festival and during their performance, they brought out Lucy Dacus (who’s opening for The National on their recently started tour) and Clairo to join them for a cover of The National’s signature High Violet single “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” It was a subdued rendition of the song, with Antonoff singing and playing guitar as the rest of Bleachers provided light accompaniment and Clairo and Dacus harmonized with Antonoff on the hook.

The two guests were already on-hand as they were also part of the festival lineup. Aside from all the aforementioned, this year’s festival also features Courtney Barnett, Dinosaur Jr., Faye Webster, Beabadoobee, Sylvan Esso, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, The Linda Lindas, and Japanese Breakfast, among others.

Meanwhile, Antonoff is fresh off a reported recent engagement and he was also at the helm of the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack.

Watch Bleachers, Dacus, and Clairo perform “Bloodbuzz Ohio” above.