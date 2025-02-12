It may sound like an exaggeration, but many music lovers are going into debt to see their favorite acts live. From the ticket’s value to online merchant fees and pricing models, supporters are stuck between a rock and a hard place. However, many artists are finding ways to reduce admission costs. Yesterday (February 11), Jack White’s name was added to that growing list.

In a post on Instagram (viewable here), the “Taking Me Back” musician announced a block of tickets for each of his remaining No Name tour stops would be available for just $20. But, there are few stipulations in order to snag a discounted ticket.

“For every stop on the No Name Tour, a limited number of student tickets will be available to purchase in-person only at each venue’s box office on show day,” he wrote. “These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis with a valid student ID (1 ticket per student ID).”

White closed the message by encouraging followers to visit their local venue’s website for further details as it relates to that particular facility. This news is on the heels of Jack White’s surprise No Name Live EP release.

Jack White isn’t interested in hosting long concert. However, based on the reception to the project, fans are pleased with how Jack White utilizing the time he does spend on stage.

No Name Live EP is out now via Third Man Records. Find more information here.