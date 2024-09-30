About a month ago, tickets for the UK and European dates of the Oasis Live ’25 tour went on sale. Sales were through Ticketmaster, and they bungled it so badly that it prompted an investigation by the UK government.

The issue was Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing,” which changes the price of tickets in real-time based on demand. Well, US tour dates were just announced today (September 30), and Oasis has decided to go a different direction for ticket sales.

Oasis’ management shared a statement on social media today that reads:

“Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America. It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans. We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Ticket pre-sale registration is open until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website. The general on-sale begins October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full list of tour dates so far below.