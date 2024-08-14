Jack White has been keeping it weird for his current album cycle. Before the streaming release of No Name earlier this month, the album was quietly given away to customers at Third Man Records stores, as an unmarked vinyl.

The next question is when/if White is going to tour in support of the album. It turns out he sort of already has been.

In a post shared on social media yesterday (August 13), White wrote:

“Hello, and love to all the peoples of the world out there. Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates’, well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago. People keep saying that these are ‘Pop up shows’ we’ve been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the ‘shows’. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.

Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning. I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me. I’m looking for that cool breeze you know? Lots of love and rock and roll to you all and you are blessed for giving that love to others, we hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred. Johnny Guitar (Archbishop Harold Holm3s) III”

So, if you’re hoping to see White (rather, Johnny Guitar (Archbishop Harold Holm3s) III) live, the best advice might just be to pay close attention and be ready to make some last-minute plans.