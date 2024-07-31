Things have been fun in the Jack White camp lately. Earlier this month, folks shopping at White’s Third Man Records stores were given unmarked vinyl records for free with their purchase, with no explanation. It turned out to be a batch of new music from White, which White even encouraged fans to pirate.

For those who aren’t interested in scrounging for pirate album links online (or perhaps couldn’t find one, or would just prefer the convenience of streaming), good news has arrived: Today (July 31), White has announced the official release of the album, dubbed No Name. An exclusive vinyl edition will be available in Third Man stores on August 1, and a broader release to DSPs and streaming services will follow on August 2.

A press release notes the project was recorded, produced, and mixed by White himself, at Third Man Studio in 2023 and 2024. The physical release was then pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and is of course released by Third Man Records, making this about as DIY as an album can be.

Check out the album cover art and tracklist (the songs have names now!) below.