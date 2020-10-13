James Blake has been staying quite busy in the last few months. Not only did the singer host a handful of livestreams at the onset of the lockdown, but Blake has worked with a bevvy of artists on a recent releases. The singer collaborated with Flatbush Zombies on their upcoming full-length and hit the studio with Slowthai for an energetic single. Blake has now revealed he has a new project, and fans won’t have to wait long before hearing it.

On Tuesday, Blake took to Twitter to share that his EP Before drops on Wednesday. While the announcement comes as a surprise, Blake did previously tease the project with a snippet of him working on the EP in the studio.

In order to celebrate the unexpected release, Blake will take over Boiler Room TV’s livestream for a listening party. Blake’s Boiler Room appearance marks his first time on the series in seven years, so he’s sure to impress.

According to press materials, Blake’s EP credits a handful of contributors. Mount Kimbie, who Blake also worked with for the recent Slowthai single, will apparently appear on the project as well as his girlfriend Jameela Jamil. While it’s not yet clear of Jamil offered vocals on the project, she did help with production and arrangement throughout the EP.

Check out Blake’s Before cover art and tracklist below.

1. “I Keep Calling”

2. “Before”

3. “Do You Ever?”

4. “Summer Of Now”

Before is out 10/14 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.