Music

Slowthai Gives Birth To A Cake Baby In His Surreal ‘Feel Away’ Video With James Blake And Mount Kimbie

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The concept of Slowthai‘s “Feel Away” video has been done before — notably in the movie 1994 sci-fi comedy Junior — but Slowthai uses it to flip the the mood and and get contemplative instead of outrageous or funny. Where usually the UK grime upstart would be raging and flailing, here he uses an elaborate and surreal dream sequence to process his feelings about losing his baby brother. He prefaced the video’s release with an Instagram post dedicated to his brother the day before, announcing the song’s title and guests, James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

As befits those two features, the overall tone is morose, as Slowthai’s visit to the maternity ward with his girlfriend turns into a bizarre fantasy, with Slowthai becoming pregnant instead and giving birth as his girlfriend marries someone else. He wakes up and sees the baby, which turns out to be made of cake — I guess that particular quarantine craze got to all of us, in one way or another. Slowthai explains the video’s concept in statement: “This song is about the doubts we have whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family,” he says. “It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation.”

Earlier this year, Slowthai appeared in the video for Disclosure’s “My High” with Aminé and released the video for “BB (Bodybag).”

Watch Slowthai’s “Feel Away” video with James Blake and Mount Kimbie above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×