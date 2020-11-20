Getty Image
Indie

James Blake Made A Full Ambient Album And The Genre’s Defining Artist Likes It

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

After dropping Assume Form in early 2019, James Blake returned with a new EP, Before, last month. It turns out Blake has another project that could be on the way soon, depending on when he feels like releasing it: He revealed he made a full ambient album, which got a stamp of approval from Brian Eno, who is the ambient artist.

Speaking to Bryce Segall on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show, Blake said, “I’ve basically made an ambient album, but I just don’t really know when to put it out, so we’ll see. It’s at that point where you go, ‘Oh this is an album!’” He also noted that he showed the album to Brian Eno and he had good things to say about it: “I wanted to see what he thought and when his feedback was positive, that’s when I decided I would put it out one day.”

He also addressed a rumored collaborative project between him and Ty Dolla Sign, saying, “What I will say is that Ty Dolla Sign is a f*cking pleasure to work with and be around… I don’t know what it is yet. We made music… who knows… I feel like we’re really at the start of a burgeoning thing and it’s exciting to see where that goes, again it’s a privilege to work with him.”

Find more from the conversation here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×