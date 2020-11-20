After dropping Assume Form in early 2019, James Blake returned with a new EP, Before, last month. It turns out Blake has another project that could be on the way soon, depending on when he feels like releasing it: He revealed he made a full ambient album, which got a stamp of approval from Brian Eno, who is the ambient artist.

Speaking to Bryce Segall on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show, Blake said, “I’ve basically made an ambient album, but I just don’t really know when to put it out, so we’ll see. It’s at that point where you go, ‘Oh this is an album!’” He also noted that he showed the album to Brian Eno and he had good things to say about it: “I wanted to see what he thought and when his feedback was positive, that’s when I decided I would put it out one day.”

He also addressed a rumored collaborative project between him and Ty Dolla Sign, saying, “What I will say is that Ty Dolla Sign is a f*cking pleasure to work with and be around… I don’t know what it is yet. We made music… who knows… I feel like we’re really at the start of a burgeoning thing and it’s exciting to see where that goes, again it’s a privilege to work with him.”

