James Blake’s new album Assume Form is full of intimate tunes that show off his otherworldly vocals, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, he performed one of them: “Are You In Love?.” It was a moving and minimal rendition: Accompanied only by a guitarist, Blake’s emotive vocals carried the performance, with the only other instrumentation coming from Blake snapping his fingers.

Unfortunately for Blake, he went the way of Matt Damon and was cut from the broadcast, because Kimmel’s conversation with former Vice President Joe Biden went on for longer than expected. Blake noted, though, that the performance will make it onto a Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcast at some point soon, writing on Twitter, “I was set to perform on @JimmyKimmelLive tonight, following an appearance by former VP Joe Biden. Unfortunately their conversation ran over and my performance will now be aired in the near future. It is available online, watch it here.”

Blake previously said of “Are You In Love?,” “I like the idea of that moment where neither of you know whether you’re in love yet, but there’s this need for someone to just say they are: ‘Give me assurance that this is good and that we’re good, and that you’re in love with me. I’m in love with you.’ The words might mean more in that moment, but that’s not necessarily gonna make it okay.”

Watch Blake perform “Are You In Love?” above, and read our review of Assume Form here.