If you ask James Blake, he’ll tell you that one of the most important songs on his new album Assume Form is “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow.” He previously annotated the track’s lyrics for Genius, and wrote, “I think the point at which we made this song in this record was a turning point in the sense that I realized that I could make a happier album. The way I was feeling needed to be the way the record sounded and this is probably the pinnacle of that feeling on this record.”

With that in mind, it’s appropriate that Blake’s new video for the song, directed by Frank Lebon, is focused on love. Press materials reveal that the video was shot over six days in London, and that it “elaborates on the song’s story about love and relationships in their many shapes and forms using 30 real life couples.”

Blake also previously said of the song, “It’s a pure love song, really. It’s just about the ease of coexisting that I feel with my girlfriend. It’s fairly simple in its message and in its delivery, hopefully. Romance is a very commercialized subject, but sometimes it can just be a peaceful moment of ease and something even mundane — just the flow between days and somebody making it feel like the days are just going by, and that’s a great thing.”

Watch the video for “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow” above, and read our review of Assume Form here. Blake also announced additional tour dates, so check out his upcoming shows below.

09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

10/04 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/05 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/06 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 — Austin, TX @ to be announced

10/12 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival