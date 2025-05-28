Jamie xx 2025 Alasdair McLellan top
Alasdair McLellan
Indie

Jamie xx Is Celebrating A Decade Of ‘In Colour,’ His Debut Solo Album, With A Special Picture Disc Reissue

Jamie xx’s 2015 solo album In Colour is a highlight from his discography away from The xx, as his two most-streamed songs on Spotify hail from the project: “Loud Places” (featuring The xx bandmate Romy) and “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” (featuring Young Thug and Popcaan).

Well, this year marks the project’s 10th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Jamie is dropping a new vinyl pressing, specifically a lovely limited-edition picture disc. That’ll relelase on November 14, but pre-orders are available now, here.

As for The xx, there was a bit of a reunion last year when Jamie dropped a solo track, “Waited All Night,” which featured both Romy and Oliver Sim. A couple months ago, the trio was also in the studio together.

Check out a photo of the In Colour picture disc below, as well as the tracklist.

Jamie xx’s In Colour Vinyl

Young

Jamie xx’s In Colour Tracklist

1. “Gosh” Feat. MC Moose
2. “Sleep Sound”
3. “SeeSaw” Feat. Romy
4. “Obvs”
5. “Just Saying”
6. “Stranger In A Room” Feat. Oliver Sim
7. “Hold Tight”
8. “Loud Places” Feat. Romy
9. “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” Feat. Young Thug and Popcaan
10. “The Rest Is Noise”
11. “Girl”

In Colour 10 Year Anniversary is out 11/14 via Young. Find more information here.

