In 2017, The xx released the album I See You. Since then, fans have been waiting to see them again: While group members Jamie xx, Romy, and Oliver Sim have been active with solo projects, we haven’t had a new album, or even song, from The xx since then. Today (September 18), that sort of changes: Jamie xx just released a new solo single called “Waited All Night,” which features Romy and Sim.

The track is the first time the three have appeared on a new song together since I See You. The tune comes from Jamie’s upcoming solo album In Waves.

In a statement, Jamie says of the song, “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It’s wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn’t be here without them.” Romy and Oliver add, “We’ve loved collaborating on our recent solo projects but it’s been a while since the three of us came together on one track. We’re so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long awaited, brilliant album. We’re your biggest fans Jamie!”

Listen to “Waited All Night” above.