Following the 2023 album Census Designated, Jane Remover has released a handful of terrific singles in 2024. Now, we know what 2025 is going to look like: Today (December 10), Jane Remover announced a run of tour dates, going down in April and May.
Tickets go on sale starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
A press releases teases news about new Jane Remover music “coming very soon.” Meanwhile, this comes after a different sort of Jane Remover album was announced a few days ago: a release titled Ghostholding by the project Venturing. As BrooklynVegan notes, Venturing is a fictional band created by Jane Remover, which per the lore, was active from 1990 to 2002, and which Jane Remover discovered after finding an old band t-shirt in her mom’s room.
Check out the Jane Remover tour dates below.
Jane Remover’s 2025 Tour Dates: Turn Up Or Die
4/23/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*
4/25/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*
4/26/2025 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*
4/27/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*
4/30/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*
5/02/2025 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*
5/03/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*
5/04/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*
5/05/2025 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis*
5/07/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell*
5/09/2025 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs*
5/10/2025 — Austin, TX @ Parish*
5/12/2025 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*
5/13/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*
5/16/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^
5/17/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl^
5/18/2025 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre^
5/20/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent^
5/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre^
5/22/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^
all dates with dazegxd
* with d0llywood1
^ with Lucy Bedroque