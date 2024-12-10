Following the 2023 album Census Designated, Jane Remover has released a handful of terrific singles in 2024. Now, we know what 2025 is going to look like: Today (December 10), Jane Remover announced a run of tour dates, going down in April and May.

Tickets go on sale starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

A press releases teases news about new Jane Remover music “coming very soon.” Meanwhile, this comes after a different sort of Jane Remover album was announced a few days ago: a release titled Ghostholding by the project Venturing. As BrooklynVegan notes, Venturing is a fictional band created by Jane Remover, which per the lore, was active from 1990 to 2002, and which Jane Remover discovered after finding an old band t-shirt in her mom’s room.

Check out the Jane Remover tour dates below.