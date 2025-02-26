There’s a bit of mystery surrounding the upcoming Jane Remover album Revengeseekerz right now: It’s set for release “soon” via deadAir, but it doesn’t yet have an exact release date. When she announced the project earlier this year, though, she shared the song “JRJRJR.”

Now we have another new one, as today, she shared “Dancing With Your Eyes Closed,” a kinetic digicore number that goes back to Jane’s stylistic origins.

Listen to “Dancing With Your Eyes Closed” above. The tour dates that Jane Remover announced a few months ago are also starting soon, so find those below.