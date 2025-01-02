Jane Remover fans are having a happy new year.

The “Magic I Want U” singer has announced a new album, Revengeseekerz, on deadAir Records. There’s no tracklist or release date for the follow-up to 2023’s Census Designated yet, but you can listen to the part hip hop, part hyperpop first single, “JRJRJR,” in the video directed by Parker Corey above.

“When I listen to my music, I can tell that I made it,” Jane Remover told Alternative Press when asked about the throughline across her music. “Being an artist is distinguishing that sound and making it your own, even if it’s, for lack of better words, a cookie-cutter type of song or album or project. There could be a hundred musicians who all make an album with just their voice and the guitar, Pink Moon-type shit. But it’s going to sound different because everybody sings differently and writes differently.

Below, you’ll find Jane Remover’s spring tour dates.