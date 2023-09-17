Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone, isn’t having such a good week. Although Wenner sold the publication to Penske Media in 2017, he has remained a prominent voice in music media. On Friday, September 15, Wenner sat down for an interview with The New York Times‘ David Marchese about his upcoming book The Masters. During the conversation, Wenner made what others consider insensitive comments about the contributions of both Black and women artists.

Apparently Wenner’s remarks did not sit well with members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. On Saturday, September 16, the The New York Times confirmed that he was formally removed from his position on the board of directors via a statement exclusively shared with the platform.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony has been criticized for its lack of inclusion of Black and women musicians. However, over the years, the team has worked to spotlight entertainers across racial demographics and gender expressions. The 2023 class includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

View a few snippets of Wenner’s remarks that landed him in hot water below: