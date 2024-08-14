Japandroids are taking one last trip down fire’s highway. “D&T” is the roaring new single from the Canadian duo of Brian King and David Prowse, who previously announced that their next album, Fate & Alcohol, will also be their final album. The song is a fist-in-the-air, nostalgic barn-burner, which is to say, it’s a Japandroids song.

“D&T” came together after “we had been on the road for a year and a half, and the plan was to wrap up our riot of indulgence with a four-night stand in Philly,” King shared. “We arrived early, exhausted and disheveled, voices shot, hearts parched, and while we had every intention of easing into it, someone inevitably called all-hands-to-the-bar and away we went. One before-breakfast eye-opener turned into two and pretty soon I was pleasantly jingled.”

He continued, “With soundcheck still hours away, I decided that a walk was in order and slipped outside under the guise of a cigarette. Half a block later, I was stopped by an intangible stranger who politely remarked that he had seen plenty of drinkin’ Johnnies and cokey Joes aimlessly exploring the streets of Philadelphia, but I took the cake. He prescribed Jesus and water, which I solemnly acknowledged. Sheepishly, I returned to my stool and upon seeing my reflection in the mirror behind the bar became wistful and started writing.”

That is a very Japandroids origin story.

Listen to “D&T” above.

Fate & Alcohol is out 10/18 via ANTI. Find more information here.