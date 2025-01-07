It was just yesterday that we named Japanese Breakfast as one of the 15 artists we hope release an album in 2025. Wish granted: Michelle Zauner & Co. have announced that Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), the follow-up to 2021’s Jubilee, is coming out on March 21 via Dead Ocean Records.

Produced by Blake Mills, Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is the first time Japanese Breakfast have recorded in a proper studio, Sound City, the birthplace of classics like After The Gold Rush, Nevermind, and Punisher. Except those albums don’t have a feature from Jeff Bridges, like Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). A press release describes the album as an examination of “the darker waves that roil within, the moody, fecund field of melancholy, long held to be the psychic state of poets on the verge of inspiration. The result is an artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.”

Japanese Breakfast also announced The Melancholy Tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 8, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the Japanese Breakfast website.

You can listen to first single “Orlando In Love” above, and find the cover art and tracklist for For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) below, as well as Japanese Breakfast’s 2025 tour dates.