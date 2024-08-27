Japanese Breakfast ACL Music Fest 2022
Japanese Breakfast Teases A Somber And Guitar-Focused New Album She Intends To Release In 2025

2021 was a huge year for Michelle Zauner, as it saw her release her best-selling memoir Crying In H Mart and her latest Japanese Breakfast album, Jubilee. Now that the dust has had ample time to settle, Zauner is gearing up for a new Japanese Breakfast LP, which could be out in the near future.

In a new interview with GQ Korea, Zauner spoke about a new album she anticipates will be released in March 2025. She said (translated from Korean via ChatGPT):

“The third album was all about happiness, and we used a lot of instruments, especially horns and strings. Because of that, I didn’t play the guitar much during the performances for that album — I just focused on singing. I really missed playing the guitar. This new album, though, has a lot more guitar, and it’s much more melancholic. […]

I got tired of happy themes, haha. So, I returned to a more somber theme. I think it’s a bit more mature. The third album had a lot of yellow, bright colors, but I got really bored with that style. This album will probably have a different color scheme. I always want to create something different from the previous one. Plus, I’ve been thinking a lot about my age these days.”

Zauner, a 35-year-old, went on to speak about motherhood, saying, “Next year, I want to become a mother, so I think our lives will change a lot. I wrote a lot about that — about life, and all the things that come with it.”

Find the full interview (in Korean) here.

