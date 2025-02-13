We’re still a month away from Japanese Breakfast‘s new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), but today (February 13), Michelle Zauner & Co. have shared a new single.
“Mega Circuit” was “one of the first songs I wrote, intent on making a creepier, more guitar driven record,” Zauner explained in a statement. “The song is sort of an examination of contemporary masculinity, and explores a conflicted desire to embrace a generation that in the absence of positive role models has found refuge in violence and bigotry. We had the legendary Jim Keltner — who’s played on everything from ‘These Days’ to ‘Here You Come Again’ to ‘Dream Weaver’ — come in and play the fiercest shuffle you’ve ever heard.”
You can watch the “Mega Circuit” video, which includes footage of Zauner riding a four-wheeler and bashing a creepy plastic head with a stick, above. Also, check out the dates for Japanese Breakfast’s expanded For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) tour below.
Japanese Breakfast’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Melancholy Tour
04/12 & 19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Theater (ACL Live) *
04/24 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
04/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *
04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
05/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
05/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
05/05 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
05/06 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
05/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
05/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *
05/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *
06/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/24 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
06/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
06/29 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
06/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
07/01 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
07/03 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/04-06 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025
07/05 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
07/08 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
07/10-12 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
08/23 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater *
09/02 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *
09/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theater *
09/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
* with Ginger Root
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out 3/21 via Dead Ocean Records. Find more information here.