We’re still a month away from Japanese Breakfast‘s new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), but today (February 13), Michelle Zauner & Co. have shared a new single.

“Mega Circuit” was “one of the first songs I wrote, intent on making a creepier, more guitar driven record,” Zauner explained in a statement. “The song is sort of an examination of contemporary masculinity, and explores a conflicted desire to embrace a generation that in the absence of positive role models has found refuge in violence and bigotry. We had the legendary Jim Keltner — who’s played on everything from ‘These Days’ to ‘Here You Come Again’ to ‘Dream Weaver’ — come in and play the fiercest shuffle you’ve ever heard.”

You can watch the “Mega Circuit” video, which includes footage of Zauner riding a four-wheeler and bashing a creepy plastic head with a stick, above. Also, check out the dates for Japanese Breakfast’s expanded For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) tour below.