Japanese Breakfast (real name Michelle Zauner) is filled with creative energy that she can’t wait to share with fans. Next month, the “Orlando In Love” singer will release her highly anticipated album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). But with a new project and supporting tour on the way, the musician has had to shelves her other ventures, and that includes her previously teased movie.

During an interview with Ssense, Zauner revealed that the film adaption of her Crying In H Mart memoir has been halted.

When asked about the status of production, Zauner sadly replied: “Well, it’s on pause.”

She then went on to outline several hiccups the forthcoming feature faced behind-the-scenes. “There were issues with the Hollywood strikes, and the director stepped away from the project,” she said. “I spent a year working on the screenplay, which was a tough but rewarding process. I still have faith it will get made someday, but it’s not happening anytime soon. Right now, I’m focusing on other creative projects, so the film will have to wait.”

Back in March 2023, Zauner announced The White Lotus Will Sharpe signed on as the project’s director. She followed that with an open casting call. However, shortly after that updates about the movie quickly fizzled out. With music as her current priority, fans aren’t too upset by the news. In fact, many are encouraging Zauner to not rush the process to ensure a body that performs at the box office in the same why the book did on the bestsellers list.

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out 3/21 via Dead Ocean Records. Find more information here.